Left Menu

Shane Watson Warns: Kohli's Intensity Could Ignite His Best Performance Against Australia

Shane Watson advises that if Virat Kohli rekindles his characteristic intensity, he may deliver peak performances in the upcoming series. Kohli's recent dry run, marked by a dip in form since 2020, could end. Watson suggests Australian team should hope Kohli's intensity remains dimmed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 14:29 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 14:29 IST
Shane Watson Warns: Kohli's Intensity Could Ignite His Best Performance Against Australia
Virat Kohli (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a crucial pre-series analysis, former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson emphasized the potential impact of Virat Kohli's formidable intensity on the upcoming Test series. Kohli, struggling to regain form in red-ball cricket since 2020, continues to bear the weight of high expectations from global cricket enthusiasts.

Over the past four years, Kohli, characterized as the 'Chase Master', has seen a decline in his Test performance, managing only 1,838 runs from 34 matches with an average of 31.68. Watson pointed out Kohli's ebbing intensity as a factor, suggesting that if Kohli reignites this fire, his performance could reach extraordinary heights.

Watson's comments on the Willow Talk Podcast serve as a strategic advisory for the Australian team to stay cautious. He warns that Kohli's heightened intensity could spell trouble for the hosts, urging them to hope it doesn't emerge during the series that commences in Perth, pivotal for the World Test Championship final.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024