Shane Watson Warns: Kohli's Intensity Could Ignite His Best Performance Against Australia

In a crucial pre-series analysis, former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson emphasized the potential impact of Virat Kohli's formidable intensity on the upcoming Test series. Kohli, struggling to regain form in red-ball cricket since 2020, continues to bear the weight of high expectations from global cricket enthusiasts.

Over the past four years, Kohli, characterized as the 'Chase Master', has seen a decline in his Test performance, managing only 1,838 runs from 34 matches with an average of 31.68. Watson pointed out Kohli's ebbing intensity as a factor, suggesting that if Kohli reignites this fire, his performance could reach extraordinary heights.

Watson's comments on the Willow Talk Podcast serve as a strategic advisory for the Australian team to stay cautious. He warns that Kohli's heightened intensity could spell trouble for the hosts, urging them to hope it doesn't emerge during the series that commences in Perth, pivotal for the World Test Championship final.

