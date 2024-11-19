Battle Down Under: Australia Praises Bumrah's Unpredictable Prowess

As India gears up to tour Australia, Australian cricket stars are lauding India's premier fast bowler, Jasprit Bumrah, highlighting his distinctive style and impressive track record. Steve Smith, Travis Head, and Usman Khawaja, key figures of the Australian team, have praised the challenges Bumrah presents to opposing batsmen.

Steve Smith shared on FOX Cricket how Bumrah's unique bowling technique takes time to adjust to, despite having faced him multiple times. His unwavering rhythm remains a challenge for even seasoned players like Smith, underscoring Bumrah's unpredictability and skill on the pitch.

Travis Head described facing Bumrah as 'impossible' and applauded his ability to stay one step ahead. He emphasized Bumrah's role as an X-factor in the Indian team, capable of changing the course of any match. Similarly, Khawaja noted the unexpected speed of Bumrah's deliveries, crediting his unique release for the surprise element.

Bumrah's previous outings in Australia have proven fruitful, with 32 Test wickets at an average of 21.25. His performances will be crucial as India aims for the ICC World Test Championship final. The series, kicking off in Perth, promises thrilling encounters, with Bumrah's skills expected to play a pivotal role in India's quest for success.

(With inputs from agencies.)