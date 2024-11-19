Left Menu

England Faces Key Obstacles with Star Absences in Upcoming Friendlies

England women's soccer team faces significant challenges ahead of friendlies with key players, including Lauren Hemp and Ella Toone, absent due to injuries. Young talents Laura Blindkilde Brown and Ruby Mace received their first senior call-ups. The friendlies against the United States and Switzerland will serve as preparation for the European Championships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manchester | Updated: 19-11-2024 17:15 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 17:15 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

England's women's soccer team, led by manager Sarina Wiegman, is set to play two critical friendlies against Olympic champions United States and Switzerland, but will have to do so without several key players. Notably absent from the roster is Manchester City forward Lauren Hemp, who is recovering from knee surgery.

Joining her on the sidelines are Manchester United midfielder Ella Toone, sidelined with a calf injury, and Chelsea's Lauren James and Niamh Charles, along with Aston Villa defender Lucy Parker. Despite these absences, young talents such as Laura Blindkilde Brown from Manchester City and Ruby Mace from Leicester have been given their first senior call-ups.

In preparation for the European Championships in Switzerland, England will test their mettle against the United States at Wembley on November 30, followed by a match against the Euro 2025 hosts, Switzerland, at Bramall Lane on December 3. England aims to build momentum and refine strategy ahead of the summer tournament.

