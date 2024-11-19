England Faces Key Obstacles with Star Absences in Upcoming Friendlies

England's women's soccer team, led by manager Sarina Wiegman, is set to play two critical friendlies against Olympic champions United States and Switzerland, but will have to do so without several key players. Notably absent from the roster is Manchester City forward Lauren Hemp, who is recovering from knee surgery.

Joining her on the sidelines are Manchester United midfielder Ella Toone, sidelined with a calf injury, and Chelsea's Lauren James and Niamh Charles, along with Aston Villa defender Lucy Parker. Despite these absences, young talents such as Laura Blindkilde Brown from Manchester City and Ruby Mace from Leicester have been given their first senior call-ups.

In preparation for the European Championships in Switzerland, England will test their mettle against the United States at Wembley on November 30, followed by a match against the Euro 2025 hosts, Switzerland, at Bramall Lane on December 3. England aims to build momentum and refine strategy ahead of the summer tournament.

