Mohammed Shami's IPL 2025 Concerns Amid Injury Return

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has raised concerns about top seamer Mohammed Shami's injury struggles and their potential repercussions on the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega-auction. Shami, who recently made a successful return to competitive cricket after a prolonged injury, took seven wickets to lead Bengal to a narrow win in their Ranji Trophy match against Madhya Pradesh.

Manjrekar, speaking on Star Sports, acknowledged Shami's exceptional performance during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, where he emerged as the leading wicket-taker. However, Manjrekar noted that IPL franchises might be cautious in bidding due to fears of Shami's mid-season breakdown, despite his recent domestic cricket heroics.

Shami's injury woes have previously sidelined him, notably during India's T20 World Cup triumph in the Caribbean. Although Shami was selected for Bengal's squad in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, his potential inclusion in India's Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia remains uncertain, leaving his future participation in overseas series in question.

(With inputs from agencies.)