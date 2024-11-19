Anupama Upadhyaya Shines at China Masters Super 750

Anupama Upadhyaya, a promising talent from India, stunned world number 15 Beiwen Zhang in a thrilling match at the China Masters Super 750 tournament, securing her spot in the second round. The 19-year-old showcased immense grit, sealing victory with a nail-biting 22-20 final game.

Meanwhile, Indian duo B Sumeeth Reddy and N Sikki Reddy advanced to the mixed doubles second round, overcoming a tough American challenge. However, Priyanshu Rajawat and Aakarshi Kashyap faced early exits, adding a bittersweet note to India's day at the tournament.

Rajawat, despite a valiant effort, couldn't break his losing streak against Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo, marking his third consecutive defeat to the Indonesian. As the tournament progresses, top Indian players like PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen are set to begin their campaigns.

(With inputs from agencies.)