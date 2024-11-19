Left Menu

Anupama Upadhyaya Shines at China Masters Super 750

Anupama Upadhyaya, a rising Indian badminton star, defeated world number 15 Beiwen Zhang to advance to the second round of the China Masters Super 750 tournament. Other Indian players had mixed results, with Sumeeth Reddy and N Sikki Reddy advancing in mixed doubles, while Priyanshu Rajawat and Aakarshi Kashyap faced defeats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shenzhen | Updated: 19-11-2024 20:53 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 20:53 IST
Anupama Upadhyaya Shines at China Masters Super 750
Anupama Upadhyaya
  • Country:
  • China

Anupama Upadhyaya, a promising talent from India, stunned world number 15 Beiwen Zhang in a thrilling match at the China Masters Super 750 tournament, securing her spot in the second round. The 19-year-old showcased immense grit, sealing victory with a nail-biting 22-20 final game.

Meanwhile, Indian duo B Sumeeth Reddy and N Sikki Reddy advanced to the mixed doubles second round, overcoming a tough American challenge. However, Priyanshu Rajawat and Aakarshi Kashyap faced early exits, adding a bittersweet note to India's day at the tournament.

Rajawat, despite a valiant effort, couldn't break his losing streak against Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo, marking his third consecutive defeat to the Indonesian. As the tournament progresses, top Indian players like PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen are set to begin their campaigns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024