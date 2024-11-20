End of an Era: Nadal's Last Stand in Emotional Davis Cup Clash

In an emotionally charged atmosphere, Rafael Nadal faced a rare defeat in the Davis Cup, losing to Botic van de Zandschulp in what might be his final professional match.

The 22-times Grand Slam winner played the opening rubber of the quarter-final tie but succumbed 6-4, 6-4, despite intense support from his fans. With this loss, Nadal's nearly two-decade dominance in the Davis Cup team came to a poignant close, sparking mixed emotions from the legendary player and his supporters.

Carlos Alcaraz, possibly Spain's new tennis king, managed to level the tie, winning against Tallon Griekspoor. Alcaraz dedicated his win to Nadal, keeping hopes alive for Spain in the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)