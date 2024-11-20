Slovakia and Czech Republic Secure Higher Status in World Cup Draw
The European seedings for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers have been finalized, with Slovakia and the Czech Republic achieving higher status. FIFA will conduct the draw in December, with 12 teams advancing to the tournament in North America. Playoffs will determine four additional spots.
In a significant development for European football, Slovakia and the Czech Republic have secured a higher status in the seedings for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. The announcement comes after a decisive series of Nations League games.
The official draw by FIFA is scheduled for December 13 in Zurich, where the 12 European qualifying groups will be determined. Twelve top-seeded teams will advance directly to next November's tournament, which will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico. An additional four teams will earn their spots through playoff matches.
While Slovakia and the Czech Republic celebrated their elevated positions, Scotland finds itself in Pot 3, heightening the challenge of qualifying for its first World Cup since 1998. The final qualification spots will be decided during the complex playoff system that kicks off in March 2026.
