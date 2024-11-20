Pep Guardiola, Manchester City's esteemed manager, has reportedly agreed to a contract extension that will see him continue at the club for at least another season, according to British media sources.

Guardiola, who joined City in 2016, has crafted a legacy of dominance, securing six Premier League titles in seven years, and triumphing in the Champions League. The club has not confirmed various reports of a potential extension into a tenth season, with options for another year.

As City faces over 100 financial breaches spanning nine years, Guardiola aims to uphold the club's reputation. A resolution is expected post-hearing, scheduled for September, with a decision anticipated next year.

