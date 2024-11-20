Left Menu

Pep Guardiola Commits to Manchester City Amidst Financial Storm

Pep Guardiola has extended his contract with Manchester City for at least another season, continuing his unprecedented success with the club. Under his leadership, City has dominated English football. Meanwhile, the club faces over 100 alleged financial breaches, which Guardiola hopes to resolve favorably.

Updated: 20-11-2024 10:01 IST
Pep Guardiola, Manchester City's esteemed manager, has reportedly agreed to a contract extension that will see him continue at the club for at least another season, according to British media sources.

Guardiola, who joined City in 2016, has crafted a legacy of dominance, securing six Premier League titles in seven years, and triumphing in the Champions League. The club has not confirmed various reports of a potential extension into a tenth season, with options for another year.

As City faces over 100 financial breaches spanning nine years, Guardiola aims to uphold the club's reputation. A resolution is expected post-hearing, scheduled for September, with a decision anticipated next year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

