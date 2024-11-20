Left Menu

Blind Cricket Team's Heartbreak: India's Withdrawal from Pakistan World Cup

The Indian team's withdrawal from the T20 Blind Cricket World Cup in Pakistan has been termed as a 'setback' following the government's travel clearance denial due to security concerns. Despite disappointment, Captain Durga Rao Tompaki and the team remain committed to future tournaments and ongoing training.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2024 13:52 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 13:52 IST
The cessation of the Indian team's participation in the T20 Blind Cricket World Cup has left players disheartened as they were eager to showcase their talent on an international platform. Captain Durga Rao Tompaki expressed deep disappointment over missing the chance to compete.

The decision followed the Indian government's refusal to permit travel to Pakistan due to security issues, despite the team receiving a No Objection Certificate from the Sports Ministry. The Ministry of External Affairs withheld their clearance, prompting the withdrawal.

The Cricket Association for the Blind in India acknowledged the setback but emphasized their respect for the government's stance. Despite the setback, they remain focused on nurturing talent and preparing for future opportunities on the global stage.

