Blind Cricket Team's Heartbreak: India's Withdrawal from Pakistan World Cup

The cessation of the Indian team's participation in the T20 Blind Cricket World Cup has left players disheartened as they were eager to showcase their talent on an international platform. Captain Durga Rao Tompaki expressed deep disappointment over missing the chance to compete.

The decision followed the Indian government's refusal to permit travel to Pakistan due to security issues, despite the team receiving a No Objection Certificate from the Sports Ministry. The Ministry of External Affairs withheld their clearance, prompting the withdrawal.

The Cricket Association for the Blind in India acknowledged the setback but emphasized their respect for the government's stance. Despite the setback, they remain focused on nurturing talent and preparing for future opportunities on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)