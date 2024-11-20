Josh Hazlewood Relieved Pujara Won't Feature in Border-Gavaskar Series
Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood expresses relief over India's Cheteshwar Pujara missing the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy. As India transitions from older players like Pujara and Rahane, Hazlewood acknowledges the depth of the Indian squad. The series, now extended to five Tests, promises a challenging contest.
Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood expressed his relief at not facing Indian Test veteran Cheteshwar Pujara in the forthcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy, commencing Friday.
With India transitioning from seasoned batsmen like Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane, Hazlewood is cognizant of the depth in India's current team.
India's squad, despite missing key players like Shubman Gill due to a thumb injury, remains robust, with Hazlewood noting the prowess of replacement players.
