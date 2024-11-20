Aaqib Javed on Cricket Dynamics and Coaching Reality

Aaqib Javed, Pakistan's interim head coach and senior selector, has expressed his belief that the role of a coach in a cricket team's success is often overstated. Speaking to the media, Javed emphasized that it is ultimately the captain and players who are responsible for delivering results on the field.

Javed dismissed rumors about bias against star player Babar Azam and others, clarifying that team selections prioritize Pakistan's victory rather than individual performances. He commended the experience of key players like Babar, Rizwan, and Fakhar, while stressing the focus on nurturing new talent ahead of the Champions Trophy.

Further, Javed downplayed the significance of strike rates in T20 cricket, advocating for enhanced game awareness. Citing recent match trends, he noted that conditions vary significantly, requiring players to adapt their strategies accordingly. On his dual role as selector and coach, Javed assured that selections are made based on team strength, not individual reputations.

(With inputs from agencies.)