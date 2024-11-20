Left Menu

Aaqib Javed on Cricket Dynamics and Coaching Reality

Aaqib Javed, Pakistan's interim head coach and senior selector, discusses the overstated impact of coaches in cricket, stressing the crucial roles of captains and players in achieving success. He defends selections, emphasizing team goals over individuals, and highlights cricket dynamics in different formats, championing game awareness over strike rate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 20-11-2024 17:36 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 17:36 IST
Aaqib Javed on Cricket Dynamics and Coaching Reality
Aaqib Javed
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Aaqib Javed, Pakistan's interim head coach and senior selector, has expressed his belief that the role of a coach in a cricket team's success is often overstated. Speaking to the media, Javed emphasized that it is ultimately the captain and players who are responsible for delivering results on the field.

Javed dismissed rumors about bias against star player Babar Azam and others, clarifying that team selections prioritize Pakistan's victory rather than individual performances. He commended the experience of key players like Babar, Rizwan, and Fakhar, while stressing the focus on nurturing new talent ahead of the Champions Trophy.

Further, Javed downplayed the significance of strike rates in T20 cricket, advocating for enhanced game awareness. Citing recent match trends, he noted that conditions vary significantly, requiring players to adapt their strategies accordingly. On his dual role as selector and coach, Javed assured that selections are made based on team strength, not individual reputations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024