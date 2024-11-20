Wales Strives for Redemption Against South Africa Amid Record Losing Streak

The beleaguered Welsh rugby team is set to face South Africa this Saturday, amid efforts to break a record-breaking 11-match losing streak. Coach Warren Gatland announced five strategic changes on Wednesday, including the decision to drop flyhalf Gareth Anscombe in favor of Sam Costelow.

Wing Rio Dyer is set to start for the first time since the tour to Australia, with Blair Murray taking on fullback duties, while Christ Tshiunza replaces injured Adam Beard in the second row. Forward Taine Plumtree is set to start at number eight, substituting Aaron Wainwright.

In another notable change, Gloucester lock Freddie Thomas may earn his first cap after being listed among the replacements. Coach Gatland's job is still uncertain following a 52-20 defeat against Australia last weekend, which has deepened their winless streak since last year's World Cup.

(With inputs from agencies.)