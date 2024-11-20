Left Menu

Wales Strives for Redemption Against South Africa Amid Record Losing Streak

Coach Warren Gatland makes five changes to the Welsh rugby team ahead of their clash with South Africa, seeking to end an 11-match losing streak. Significant line-up adjustments include Sam Costelow as flyhalf and Freddie Thomas potentially earning his first cap as they aim for redemption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 18:23 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 18:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The beleaguered Welsh rugby team is set to face South Africa this Saturday, amid efforts to break a record-breaking 11-match losing streak. Coach Warren Gatland announced five strategic changes on Wednesday, including the decision to drop flyhalf Gareth Anscombe in favor of Sam Costelow.

Wing Rio Dyer is set to start for the first time since the tour to Australia, with Blair Murray taking on fullback duties, while Christ Tshiunza replaces injured Adam Beard in the second row. Forward Taine Plumtree is set to start at number eight, substituting Aaron Wainwright.

In another notable change, Gloucester lock Freddie Thomas may earn his first cap after being listed among the replacements. Coach Gatland's job is still uncertain following a 52-20 defeat against Australia last weekend, which has deepened their winless streak since last year's World Cup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

