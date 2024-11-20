Left Menu

Spurs Challenge Bentancur's Seven-Game Suspension

Tottenham Hotspur is set to appeal against midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur's seven-game suspension and hefty fine, after he was found guilty of making a racist comment about teammate Son Heung-min. Bentancur denies the charge, which arose from remarks made on Uruguayan television. He will remain suspended during the appeal.

Updated: 20-11-2024 20:10 IST
Rodrigo Bentancur

Tottenham Hotspur announced their intention to appeal Rodrigo Bentancur's seven-game suspension, arguing the punishment is excessive despite accepting the guilty verdict.

Bentancur, who faces a hefty fine, was penalized for a racist comment made about teammate Son Heung-min on a Uruguayan TV show. The Football Association has already sanctioned him while he contests the decision.

The suspension sidelines Bentancur from major fixtures against Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, and a League Cup clash with Manchester United, adding pressure on Spurs as they navigate the Premier League season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

