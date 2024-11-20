Spurs Challenge Bentancur's Seven-Game Suspension
Tottenham Hotspur is set to appeal against midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur's seven-game suspension and hefty fine, after he was found guilty of making a racist comment about teammate Son Heung-min. Bentancur denies the charge, which arose from remarks made on Uruguayan television. He will remain suspended during the appeal.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 20:10 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 20:10 IST
Tottenham Hotspur announced their intention to appeal Rodrigo Bentancur's seven-game suspension, arguing the punishment is excessive despite accepting the guilty verdict.
Bentancur, who faces a hefty fine, was penalized for a racist comment made about teammate Son Heung-min on a Uruguayan TV show. The Football Association has already sanctioned him while he contests the decision.
The suspension sidelines Bentancur from major fixtures against Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, and a League Cup clash with Manchester United, adding pressure on Spurs as they navigate the Premier League season.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
JMM Appeals to President for Campaign Fairness Amid Flight Restrictions
American's Appeal Denied: The Political Tensions Behind the Bars
Supreme Court Rejects Government's Appeal in Look Out Circular Case
Russian Nationalist's Appeal Denied in Court
Palestinians React to Trump's Return: Fear and Appeals for Peace Amid Conflict