Spurs Challenge Bentancur's Seven-Game Suspension

Tottenham Hotspur announced their intention to appeal Rodrigo Bentancur's seven-game suspension, arguing the punishment is excessive despite accepting the guilty verdict.

Bentancur, who faces a hefty fine, was penalized for a racist comment made about teammate Son Heung-min on a Uruguayan TV show. The Football Association has already sanctioned him while he contests the decision.

The suspension sidelines Bentancur from major fixtures against Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, and a League Cup clash with Manchester United, adding pressure on Spurs as they navigate the Premier League season.

(With inputs from agencies.)