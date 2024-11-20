Highs, Lows, and Champions League Glory: Julie Blakstad's Football Journey

Stockholm—Julie Blakstad of Hammarby faces an intriguing clash against her former club Manchester City in this week's Women's Champions League. Despite being just 23, Blakstad has witnessed a rollercoaster ride of achievements and setbacks in her football journey.

The ambitious winger has netted crucial goals, commanded notable transfer fees, and endured harsh losses. Her resolve to play on Europe's grand stage has led her to Hammarby, where she relishes the challenge of facing world-class talent. "As a football player, the Champions League is the pinnacle," Blakstad passionately expressed.

She made her mark as a teenager in Norway before a high-profile move to Rosenborg, marking new milestones. Her subsequent transfer to Manchester City for a reported 196,000 euros ($206,329) opened more doors, yet limited game time posed challenges. However, back at Hammarby under former Norwegian coach Martin Sjoegren, Blakstad looks to convert challenges into triumphs.

