Delhi's Sporting Renaissance: LG Cup Expands to Archery and Shooting

Expanding its celebrated sports initiatives, the Delhi Development Authority is set to introduce the LG Cup for archery and shooting, mirroring the successful golf edition. Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has emphasized the importance of these events in nurturing competitive sportsmanship and driving Delhi's potential as a global sporting hub.

To bolster citizen participation in sports, the DDA will offer 2,000 club memberships for the freshly constructed Dwarka Golf Club, inaugurating on December 18. The elite club, built at Rs 245 crore, promises top-tier amenities, with expectations for high-standard vendor services through a revised tender process.

Further enhancements include creating diverse recreational attractions, such as establishing an ice skating rink and launching hot air balloon rides in scenic spots like Baansera and Asita. Indigenous sports like football, kabaddi, and kho-kho are also being prioritized, with major upgrades underway at the Yamuna Sports Complex.

