High Stakes and New Beginnings: A Week in Sports Headlines

The Colorado Rockies have announced the re-signing of catcher Jacob Stallings on a one-year deal, valued at $2 million according to various sources. Owned by Mat Ishbia, the Phoenix Suns plan on offering Kevin Durant a $120 million extension come summer, fostering hopes of retiring him with the franchise.

In a strategic move, the Chicago Cubs acquired right-hander Eli Morgan from the Cleveland Guardians in exchange for a prospect. Meanwhile, the future of the Tampa Bay Rays' stadium is uncertain, as Pinellas County commissioners have delayed a vote on financing the new ballpark until December.

Honors were given in Major League Soccer, with Columbus Crew's Wilfried Nancy being named MLS Coach of the Year following a remarkable season. In NFL news, Eli Manning and Adam Vinatieri are among the 25 semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, while the Giants contemplate demoting Daniel Jones to QB4.

