India Clinches Asian Champions Trophy 2024 in Rajgir; Bihar to Host 2025 Khelo India Games

India's women's hockey team triumphed over China with a 1-0 victory, securing the Asian Champions Trophy in Rajgir. Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced Bihar as the 2025 Khelo India Youth Games host, while players and staff received cash rewards following India’s decisive victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 13:12 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 13:12 IST
Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a thrilling culmination of the Bihar Women's Asian Champions Trophy Rajgir 2024, the Indian Women's Hockey Team emerged victorious with a 1-0 win over China at Rajgir Hockey Stadium. A decisive goal by Deepika in the second half secured India's title defense. As celebrations unfolded, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya revealed that Bihar would host the 2025 Khelo India Youth Games, highlighting the state's commitment to advancing sports infrastructure in line with the Khelo India initiative.

The victory was met with accolades, as Hockey India announced rewards of Rs3 lakh for each player and Rs1.5 lakh for support staff. The Asian Hockey Federation also marked a historic first by providing monetary awards for podium finishers, awarding India USD 10,000, while China and Japan received USD 7,000 and USD 5,000, respectively.

The championship match was fiercely contested, characterized by vigorous exchanges and strategic defensive plays from both sides. Despite relentless efforts, both teams remained level at 0-0 until Deepika's crucial scoring shot in the second half. China's attempts to rally were thwarted by a resilient Indian defense, ensuring India's triumph in securing their third Asian Champions Trophy title.

