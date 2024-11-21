Left Menu

Lewis Hamilton Considers Departure Amid Tough Season

Lewis Hamilton, seven-time F1 champion, considered leaving Mercedes after a challenging race in Brazil. Although rumors suggest an early departure to Ferrari, Hamilton clarified his remarks, expressing frustration but also determination to finish strong. He remains committed to his team and aims to improve results.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 14:54 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 14:54 IST
Lewis Hamilton

Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton revealed his thoughts about leaving Mercedes after a difficult race in Brazil earlier this month. The 39-year-old British driver, recognized as the sport's most successful, is set to join Ferrari by year-end and had hinted over the team radio in Sao Paulo about possibly exiting early.

Mercedes downplayed these remarks as referring to team members absent for the last three races, but Hamilton clarified at the Las Vegas Grand Prix that his comments meant something deeper. He explained, "In the moment, that's how I felt, like I didn't really want to come back after that weekend."

Despite frustrations from a season he hopes to avoid repeating, Hamilton remains determined to give his best in the remaining races, expressing his gratitude and commitment to his team, indicating, "If they provide a car that wants to stay on track, then hopefully we'll have better results."

(With inputs from agencies.)

