Lewis Hamilton Considers Departure Amid Tough Season

Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton revealed his thoughts about leaving Mercedes after a difficult race in Brazil earlier this month. The 39-year-old British driver, recognized as the sport's most successful, is set to join Ferrari by year-end and had hinted over the team radio in Sao Paulo about possibly exiting early.

Mercedes downplayed these remarks as referring to team members absent for the last three races, but Hamilton clarified at the Las Vegas Grand Prix that his comments meant something deeper. He explained, "In the moment, that's how I felt, like I didn't really want to come back after that weekend."

Despite frustrations from a season he hopes to avoid repeating, Hamilton remains determined to give his best in the remaining races, expressing his gratitude and commitment to his team, indicating, "If they provide a car that wants to stay on track, then hopefully we'll have better results."

