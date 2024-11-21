Oscar Piastri Eyes Las Vegas Win Amid McLaren's Championship Push

Oscar Piastri, Australia's rising motorsport star, is gearing up to clinch victory in Las Vegas, as McLaren turns its strategic focus on the constructors' championship. Despite previously assisting teammate Lando Norris, Piastri now aims to secure crucial points as McLaren leads Ferrari by 36 points with three rounds to go.

While Norris concedes his chances against Red Bull's Max Verstappen are unlikely, he emphasizes McLaren's teamwork ethos will remain. Piastri, with two wins this season, shares this sentiment, highlighting specific scenarios where he might still provide support, but his priority remains winning individually.

Norris reflects on previous strategies where team dynamics played a significant role, notably in Baku, and insists that team principal Andrea Stella's approach, placing team results above individual gains, will continue unaltered. As Piastri sets his sights on Las Vegas, McLaren eyes overall championship success.

(With inputs from agencies.)