Security Forces Strike Major Blow to Naxalite Insurgency in Chhattisgarh

In a significant victory against insurgency, security forces eliminated 14 Naxalites, including notorious figures Mangtu and Hunga Madkam, during separate encounters in Chhattisgarh's Sukma and Bijapur districts, officials revealed on Saturday.

Twelve insurgents were neutralized in a firefight in Sukma, while the bodies of two more, including Hunga Madkam, were discovered in Bidapur's Gaganpalli village, as announced by senior Ministry of Home Affairs personnel.

The operations, which reflect ongoing anti-Naxalite efforts, also led to the recovery of firearms in Bijapur, marking another step in reclaiming the region from extremist control. The situation remains dynamic with intermittent firing reported.