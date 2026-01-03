Explosive Tensions: Caracas Incident Draws Global Attention
Explosions and aircraft activity were reported over Caracas, Venezuela's capital, early Saturday morning. The Trump administration is aware of these reports, but neither the White House nor the Pentagon has provided a comment. The information was initially shared by CBS reporter Jennifer Jacobs on social media.
In the early hours of Saturday, reports emerged of explosions and aircraft activity over Caracas, the capital of Venezuela. These developments have caught the attention of the Trump administration, according to CBS reporter Jennifer Jacobs, who disclosed the information via social media platform X.
Despite the urgency, both the White House and the Pentagon remained tight-lipped, offering no immediate response to Reuters' inquiries about the situation in Caracas.
The incident has added to the already tense atmosphere, with global observers waiting to see how the U.S. government will officially react, if at all, to these unfolding developments in Venezuela.
At least 7 explosions and low-flying aircraft are heard in Venezuela's capital, Caracas, reports AP.
