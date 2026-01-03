Thiruvananthapuram Airport Leaps to Level 3 Accreditation for Excellence in Customer Experience

In a significant achievement, Thiruvananthapuram International Airport has been upgraded to Level 3 accreditation for customer experience by Airports Council International (ACI). This comes as a result of a series of improvements made at the airport, building on its previous Level 2 status earned in July 2024.

The airport has employed advanced technology and services, including the Digi Yatra initiative, fast-track immigration and Made-in-India robotic cleaning systems, to enhance the passenger journey. The installation of electronic gates has further facilitated a seamless travel experience, according to an official statement.

The multilevel programme by ACI evaluates several factors like airport culture, governance, and operational enhancements, to award levels of accreditation. Thiruvananthapuram International Airport's success in achieving Level 3 reflects its commitment to delivering exceptional customer service and constantly adapting to passenger needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)