Left Menu

Thiruvananthapuram Airport Leaps to Level 3 Accreditation for Excellence in Customer Experience

Thiruvananthapuram International Airport has achieved Airports Council International Level 3 accreditation for outstanding customer experience management, an upgrade from Level 2 awarded in July 2024. The airport has implemented numerous initiatives, such as Digi Yatra, fast-track immigration, and advanced cleaning systems, aiming to enhance passenger experience and streamline processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 03-01-2026 12:46 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 12:46 IST
Thiruvananthapuram Airport Leaps to Level 3 Accreditation for Excellence in Customer Experience
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant achievement, Thiruvananthapuram International Airport has been upgraded to Level 3 accreditation for customer experience by Airports Council International (ACI). This comes as a result of a series of improvements made at the airport, building on its previous Level 2 status earned in July 2024.

The airport has employed advanced technology and services, including the Digi Yatra initiative, fast-track immigration and Made-in-India robotic cleaning systems, to enhance the passenger journey. The installation of electronic gates has further facilitated a seamless travel experience, according to an official statement.

The multilevel programme by ACI evaluates several factors like airport culture, governance, and operational enhancements, to award levels of accreditation. Thiruvananthapuram International Airport's success in achieving Level 3 reflects its commitment to delivering exceptional customer service and constantly adapting to passenger needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Thiruvananthapuram Airport Leaps to Level 3 Accreditation for Excellence in Customer Experience

Thiruvananthapuram Airport Leaps to Level 3 Accreditation for Excellence in ...

 India
2
Shimla court declares two promoters of Himachal Pradesh private university as fugitive economic offenders in fake degree scam case: Officials.

Shimla court declares two promoters of Himachal Pradesh private university a...

 India
3
Security Forces Strike Major Blow to Naxalite Insurgency in Chhattisgarh

Security Forces Strike Major Blow to Naxalite Insurgency in Chhattisgarh

 India
4
Explosive Tensions: Caracas Incident Draws Global Attention

Explosive Tensions: Caracas Incident Draws Global Attention

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026