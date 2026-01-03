Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin’s Historic China Visit

Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin is set to embark on a significant visit to China, becoming the first Irish Taoiseach to do so since 2012. The trip seeks to enhance diplomatic ties between China and Ireland within the broader European Union context.

Martin's itinerary includes meetings with top Chinese leaders, such as President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang, highlighting the visit's importance in fostering political mutual trust and exploring avenues for enhancing mutually beneficial cooperation.

This visit coincides with that of South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, pointing towards a strengthened regional focus on cooperation in artificial intelligence and advanced technology discussions with China.