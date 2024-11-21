Left Menu

Mushtaq Ahmed Urges India to Partake in Pakistan-Hosted Champions Trophy

Former cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed encourages India to play in the Pakistan-hosted ICC Champions Trophy, emphasizing sportsmanship amid ongoing discussions about venue logistics and hybrid models. He also shares excitement for the Abu Dhabi T10 League and the opportunity to mentor young talent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 22:17 IST
Mushtaq Ahmed (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a fervently anticipated development, former Pakistani cricket icon Mushtaq Ahmed has vocalized his thoughts on the forthcoming ICC Champions Trophy venues, highlighting the potential Pakistan-India face-off. Ahmed stresses the crucial need for sportsmanship and cross-border goodwill in this international event.

'The Champions Trophy is an esteemed ICC tournament with Pakistan as the host nation, and it's vital India participates. Such participation would be pivotal for the sport's prosperity, as fans from both sides hold profound admiration for each other's cricket teams,' Ahmed expressed to ANI.

Meanwhile, sources reveal that the International Cricket Council officials are engaged in discreet dialogues with the Pakistan Cricket Board to advocate for the hybrid model for the next year's competition, highlighting the indisputable need for India's involvement. The contentious discussion has prompted ICC top brass to caution Pakistan against hostile rhetoric towards India.

Discussions among host Pakistan and other competitors regarding the tournament's itinerary are nearing conclusion, with a schedule release anticipated shortly. However, India's advancement in the tournament seems poised for the United Arab Emirates, not Pakistan, due to security apprehensions, marking another cleavage in cricket diplomacy.

Beyond the Champions Trophy discourse, Ahmed also turns an enthusiastic eye towards the Abu Dhabi T10 League, a spectacle marked by international player participation. With the chance to guide burgeoning talent, Ahmed speaks warmly of his affiliation with the Deccan Gladiators, likening the camaraderie to familial ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

