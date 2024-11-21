Pujara Praises Bumrah's Smart Leadership Ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy

In anticipation of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Indian cricket stalwart Cheteshwar Pujara has expressed admiration for Vice-Captain Jasprit Bumrah, describing him as a 'quality player' and a 'smart' bowler. This prestigious series, featuring cricket heavyweights India and Australia, commences in Perth on November 22.

Jasprit Bumrah is set to lead the Indian squad in the opening Test match due to the absence of regular captain Rohit Sharma. During an interaction on Star Sports Press Room, Pujara commended Bumrah's understanding of his strengths and strategies, attributes he believes will be vital in Bumrah's captaincy.

Pujara emphasized Bumrah's ability to conceive strategic plans against individual batters, highlighting his supportive nature towards teammates. As the series unfolds with matches spanning across Australian cities, cricket enthusiasts eagerly await intense rivalry and strategic showdowns between the two teams.

(With inputs from agencies.)