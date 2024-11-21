Left Menu

Pujara Praises Bumrah's Smart Leadership Ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Veteran cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara lauds India vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah as a 'quality player' and smart bowler before the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. Bumrah will lead the Indian team in Perth, highlighting his strategic acumen. The series kicks off with a Test match on November 22.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 22:42 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 22:42 IST
Jasprit Bumrah. (Photo- Jay Shah X). Image Credit: ANI
In anticipation of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Indian cricket stalwart Cheteshwar Pujara has expressed admiration for Vice-Captain Jasprit Bumrah, describing him as a 'quality player' and a 'smart' bowler. This prestigious series, featuring cricket heavyweights India and Australia, commences in Perth on November 22.

Jasprit Bumrah is set to lead the Indian squad in the opening Test match due to the absence of regular captain Rohit Sharma. During an interaction on Star Sports Press Room, Pujara commended Bumrah's understanding of his strengths and strategies, attributes he believes will be vital in Bumrah's captaincy.

Pujara emphasized Bumrah's ability to conceive strategic plans against individual batters, highlighting his supportive nature towards teammates. As the series unfolds with matches spanning across Australian cities, cricket enthusiasts eagerly await intense rivalry and strategic showdowns between the two teams.

(With inputs from agencies.)

