Haryana Steelers Triumph in Pro Kabaddi, Reclaim Top Spot

In a thrilling Pro Kabaddi League match, Haryana Steelers overcame Bengaluru Bulls 32-26, reclaiming the top table position. Key player Vinay scored a Super 10, while Bengaluru Bulls continued their winless streak, struggling despite notable efforts from Akshit and Nitin Rawal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 22:55 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 22:55 IST
Players in action. (Picture: PKL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an electrifying match in the Pro Kabaddi League, the Haryana Steelers emerged victorious against the Bengaluru Bulls, securing a 32-26 win at the Noida Indoor Stadium on Thursday. The win propelled the Steelers back to the top of the league table.

Vinay's impressive performance, which saw him achieve a Super 10, played a crucial role in the Steelers' triumph. Despite a strong start by the Bengaluru Bulls, led by Pardeep Narwal's initial points, the Haryana Steelers steadily extended their lead, thanks to contributions from Shivam Patare and Mohammadreza Shadloui.

While the Bengaluru Bulls made several commendable efforts to narrow the gap, including a spirited display by Akshit, they ultimately fell short. The Haryana Steelers effectively managed their lead, with Vinay continuing to excel, ensuring the team's ultimate victory and return to the top of the standings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

