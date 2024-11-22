Left Menu

Bold Line-Up Gamble Backfires in Davis Cup Drama

United States Davis Cup captain Bob Bryan defended his decision to feature Ben Shelton in doubles, despite losing to Australia. Bryan's line-up change was intended to unsettle opponents, but veterans Ebden and Thompson secured victory, advancing Australia to the semi-finals for the third consecutive year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malaga | Updated: 22-11-2024 01:37 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 01:37 IST
United States Davis Cup captain Bob Bryan has stood by his decision to include Ben Shelton, a debutant, in the doubles line-up during their quarter-final clash against Australia, despite the move resulting in a loss. The tie, held in Malaga, was equally poised at 1-1 after a dramatic series of matches.

Veteran doubles player Bryan made a surprising tactical switch for the decisive match, opting for Shelton and Tommy Paul instead of seasoned Olympic runners-up Rajeev Ram and Austin Krajicek. However, this bold strategy did not pay off as Australia's Matthew Ebden and Jordan Thompson secured a straight-sets victory, ensuring their team's place in the semi-finals for the third consecutive year.

Bryan explained his strategy aimed to catch the Australians off guard, stating, "It was a match-up decision, and I wouldn't change a thing." Despite the setback, Bryan emphasized the tactical gamble, trusting Shelton's earlier singles experience. Ultimately, the U.S. team's hope to add to their record 32 Davis Cup titles was left unfulfilled.

