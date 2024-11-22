Left Menu

Pep Guardiola's Decade of Dominance Continues at Manchester City

Pep Guardiola has signed a two-year extension with Manchester City, ensuring his stay surpasses a decade. Under his guidance, the club has claimed 18 major trophies. Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak praised Guardiola's unyielding dedication, highlighting the club's ongoing success fostered by his leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 22-11-2024 01:55 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 01:55 IST
Pep Guardiola
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Pep Guardiola, the revered Manchester City manager, has extended his contract with the club for another two years, as confirmed on Thursday. This extension means the Spaniard will complete over a decade with the Premier League champions, having joined in 2016.

During his tenure, Guardiola has guided City to 18 major trophies, including a remarkable six Premier League titles and a coveted Champions League victory. His continued presence promises further innovation and success for the club.

In a statement, City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak expressed his delight at Guardiola's decision, emphasizing the impact of his passion and strategic brilliance on both the team and the wider English game.

