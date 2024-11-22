Pep Guardiola's Decade of Dominance Continues at Manchester City

Pep Guardiola, the revered Manchester City manager, has extended his contract with the club for another two years, as confirmed on Thursday. This extension means the Spaniard will complete over a decade with the Premier League champions, having joined in 2016.

During his tenure, Guardiola has guided City to 18 major trophies, including a remarkable six Premier League titles and a coveted Champions League victory. His continued presence promises further innovation and success for the club.

In a statement, City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak expressed his delight at Guardiola's decision, emphasizing the impact of his passion and strategic brilliance on both the team and the wider English game.

