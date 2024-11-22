India vs Australia: A Tense Start to the First Test

On the opening day of the first Test match between India and Australia, Indian batsmen faced a tough morning session. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Devdutt Padikkal were both caught without scoring, falling to the precise bowling of Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood.

India's top order struggled against the Australian pace attack with Virat Kohli also failing to make an impact, leaving the team at a precarious 32 for 3. By lunch, India managed to reach 51 for the loss of four wickets.

At the crease, Rishabh Pant and Dhruv Jurel were working to stabilize the innings under pressure. The Australian bowlers, led by Starc's two wickets, displayed discipline and control.

