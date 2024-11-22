Left Menu

India vs Australia: A Tense Start to the First Test

Day 1 of the first Test match between India and Australia saw a challenging morning for India at the crease. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Devdutt Padikkal were dismissed for ducks. Rishabh Pant and Dhruv Jurel remained unbeaten at lunch with the scoreboard reading 51 for 4 wickets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Perth | Updated: 22-11-2024 10:27 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 10:15 IST
India vs Australia: A Tense Start to the First Test
Yashasvi Jaiswal Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Australia

On the opening day of the first Test match between India and Australia, Indian batsmen faced a tough morning session. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Devdutt Padikkal were both caught without scoring, falling to the precise bowling of Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood.

India's top order struggled against the Australian pace attack with Virat Kohli also failing to make an impact, leaving the team at a precarious 32 for 3. By lunch, India managed to reach 51 for the loss of four wickets.

At the crease, Rishabh Pant and Dhruv Jurel were working to stabilize the innings under pressure. The Australian bowlers, led by Starc's two wickets, displayed discipline and control.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024