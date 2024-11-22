Left Menu

Australia Dominates as Hazlewood Shines in Perth

In a dramatic performance in Perth, Australia's Josh Hazlewood took 4-29, leading to India's dismissal for just 150 runs on the first day of the Test match. Despite efforts from Rishabh Pant and Nitish Kumar Reddy, India struggled, overwhelmed by Australia's pace and precision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 13:49 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 13:11 IST
Australia Dominates as Hazlewood Shines in Perth
national cricket stadium Image Credit:

Australia's bowling attack, led by paceman Josh Hazlewood, overwhelmed India on the first day of the Perth Test, dismissing them for a mere 150 runs. Hazlewood's standout performance featured 4-29, including a memorable third wicket that stunned India's Harshit Rana.

With several key Indian players like Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill absent, the team's batting line-up faltered despite efforts from Rishabh Pant and debutant Nitish Kumar Reddy. Both attempted to revive India's innings but fell short amid Australia's relentless bowling.

Mitchell Marsh joined Hazlewood in dismantling India's lineup, highlighting their vulnerabilities. Despite brief resistance, another Australian bowler, Pat Cummins, secured crucial wickets, ending India's innings in just 49.4 overs with Reddy as the top-scorer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024