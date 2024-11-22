Australia Dominates as Hazlewood Shines in Perth
In a dramatic performance in Perth, Australia's Josh Hazlewood took 4-29, leading to India's dismissal for just 150 runs on the first day of the Test match. Despite efforts from Rishabh Pant and Nitish Kumar Reddy, India struggled, overwhelmed by Australia's pace and precision.
Australia's bowling attack, led by paceman Josh Hazlewood, overwhelmed India on the first day of the Perth Test, dismissing them for a mere 150 runs. Hazlewood's standout performance featured 4-29, including a memorable third wicket that stunned India's Harshit Rana.
With several key Indian players like Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill absent, the team's batting line-up faltered despite efforts from Rishabh Pant and debutant Nitish Kumar Reddy. Both attempted to revive India's innings but fell short amid Australia's relentless bowling.
Mitchell Marsh joined Hazlewood in dismantling India's lineup, highlighting their vulnerabilities. Despite brief resistance, another Australian bowler, Pat Cummins, secured crucial wickets, ending India's innings in just 49.4 overs with Reddy as the top-scorer.
(With inputs from agencies.)
