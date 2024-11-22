Left Menu

Telugu Titans Triumph in PKL: Rising Stars and Stellar Defense Shine

The Telugu Titans secured a thrilling victory in PKL Season 11, defeating Bengal Warriorz 31-29. With Vijay Malik leading in Pawan Sehrawat's absence, the team impressed with strong defense, climbing to second in the league. Coach Krishna Hooda praised the team's resilience, stressing consistent performances in upcoming matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 17:25 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 17:25 IST
Telugu Titans Triumph in PKL: Rising Stars and Stellar Defense Shine
Telugu Titans and Bengal Warriorz players in action (Picture: PKL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Telugu Titans continued their impressive run in the Pro Kabaddi League's Season 11, boasting eight wins out of 12 matches, a feat that has propelled them to the second spot in the league standings.

Thursday night's encounter at the Noida Indoor Stadium saw the Titans narrowly defeat Bengal Warriorz 31-29, with Vijay Malik steering the team in the absence of star raider Pawan Sehrawat. Malik delivered a standout 14-point performance, drawing accolades from head coach Krishna Kumar Hooda. 'We maintained our grip on the game until the very end, especially in the last few critical points where our defense was pivotal,' Hooda commented in a press statement.

Addressing the pressures of leading a top-table team, Hooda adopted a grounded stance, noting, 'Leadership comes with its pressures, but by articulating clear strategies and executing them effectively, we manage to stay focused.' Even so, Hooda remains cautious about early celebrations, acknowledging the league's competitiveness. 'Our current standing is simply a number. Effort is crucial, but every team is formidable, and the path to success will unfold in due time,' he added.

The victory underscored the Titans' ability to wrestle through high-pressure situations, a testament to their resilience. Hooda reiterated his commitment to delivering performances that delight fans and contribute positively to the league's stature. 'Our aim is to keep our fans and the league pleased with our performances,' he expressed.

Looking ahead, the Titans, buoyed by this victory, are set to challenge the Gujarat Giants on Saturday. In the absence of Sehrawat, Vijay Malik has stepped up as the main attacker, complementing a defensive lineup bolstered by Shankar Gadai, Ankit, and Sagar Sethpal. However, the Titans remain cautious of the Giants' proven raiders, who have been instrumental in their team's success this season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024