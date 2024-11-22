Telugu Titans Triumph in PKL: Rising Stars and Stellar Defense Shine

The Telugu Titans continued their impressive run in the Pro Kabaddi League's Season 11, boasting eight wins out of 12 matches, a feat that has propelled them to the second spot in the league standings.

Thursday night's encounter at the Noida Indoor Stadium saw the Titans narrowly defeat Bengal Warriorz 31-29, with Vijay Malik steering the team in the absence of star raider Pawan Sehrawat. Malik delivered a standout 14-point performance, drawing accolades from head coach Krishna Kumar Hooda. 'We maintained our grip on the game until the very end, especially in the last few critical points where our defense was pivotal,' Hooda commented in a press statement.

Addressing the pressures of leading a top-table team, Hooda adopted a grounded stance, noting, 'Leadership comes with its pressures, but by articulating clear strategies and executing them effectively, we manage to stay focused.' Even so, Hooda remains cautious about early celebrations, acknowledging the league's competitiveness. 'Our current standing is simply a number. Effort is crucial, but every team is formidable, and the path to success will unfold in due time,' he added.

The victory underscored the Titans' ability to wrestle through high-pressure situations, a testament to their resilience. Hooda reiterated his commitment to delivering performances that delight fans and contribute positively to the league's stature. 'Our aim is to keep our fans and the league pleased with our performances,' he expressed.

Looking ahead, the Titans, buoyed by this victory, are set to challenge the Gujarat Giants on Saturday. In the absence of Sehrawat, Vijay Malik has stepped up as the main attacker, complementing a defensive lineup bolstered by Shankar Gadai, Ankit, and Sagar Sethpal. However, the Titans remain cautious of the Giants' proven raiders, who have been instrumental in their team's success this season.

