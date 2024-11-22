Borthwick's Strategic Stability: England Gears Up to Tackle Japan

In a strategic move, England coach Steve Borthwick has maintained stability in his selection for the forthcoming match against Japan this Sunday. The only alterations to the team are the return of George Furbank and Tom Curry, marking a calculated approach post their defeat to South Africa.

England, eager to break a pattern of five consecutive losses, aim to conclude the Autumn Series on a high note against Eddie Jones's Japanese squad. Furbank is set to reclaim his role as fullback, replacing Freddie Steward, while Curry returns following his absence due to a concussion.

In anticipation of a fast-paced game, Borthwick, reflecting on Japan's potential threat, emphasized the necessity for England to adhere to their game plan for a full match performance. The lineup includes key players such as captain Jamie George and vice-captains Ellis Genge and Ben Earl.

(With inputs from agencies.)