Harry Potter's Rugby Debut: Australia vs. Scotland Showdown

Harry Potter is set to make his test debut for the Australian rugby team against Scotland at Murrayfield. Alongside him, there are changes in the team's lineup, with several players returning or shifting positions. The game will be a test of strategy as Australia aims to reclaim their winning streak.

Updated: 22-11-2024 19:13 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 19:13 IST
Harry Potter, ready to enchant on the wing, will debut for Australia against Scotland at Murrayfield during the Autumn internationals this Sunday. The match also sees team captain Harry Wilson returning from concussion protocols, as coach Joe Schmidt tests his combinations for the British & Irish Lions series.

Joining him are fullback Tom Wright and wing Andrew Kellaway, completing the back three. Joseph Suaalii, a costly acquisition for Rugby Australia, returns at outside centre, with Len Ikitau moving to the inside after Samu Kerevi's suspension due to a red card.

Suaalii initially shone against England with a 42-37 victory and contributed against Wales off the bench. Scrumhalf Jake Gordon is back in one of six changes, with Noah Lolesio retaining flyhalf duties. The squad faces Scotland, a team known for its cohesiveness and aggression, emphasizing a challenging encounter.

