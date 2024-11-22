Harry Potter's Rugby Debut: Australia vs. Scotland Showdown

Harry Potter, ready to enchant on the wing, will debut for Australia against Scotland at Murrayfield during the Autumn internationals this Sunday. The match also sees team captain Harry Wilson returning from concussion protocols, as coach Joe Schmidt tests his combinations for the British & Irish Lions series.

Joining him are fullback Tom Wright and wing Andrew Kellaway, completing the back three. Joseph Suaalii, a costly acquisition for Rugby Australia, returns at outside centre, with Len Ikitau moving to the inside after Samu Kerevi's suspension due to a red card.

Suaalii initially shone against England with a 42-37 victory and contributed against Wales off the bench. Scrumhalf Jake Gordon is back in one of six changes, with Noah Lolesio retaining flyhalf duties. The squad faces Scotland, a team known for its cohesiveness and aggression, emphasizing a challenging encounter.

(With inputs from agencies.)