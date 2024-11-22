Dev Javia Advances to ITF Kalaburagi Open Semifinals Amidst Dramatic Matches

In a gripping turn of events, Indian tennis sensation Dev Javia has secured a spot in the ITF Kalaburagi Open semifinals. The seventh seed advanced after his quarterfinal opponent, Sidharth Rawat, retired early due to dizziness, with Javia leading 1-0.

Anticipation builds as Javia prepares to clash with top-seeded Khumoyun Sultanov from Uzbekistan, who dominated Russia's Maxim Zhukov with a 6-2, 6-3 victory. Meanwhile, American Nick Chappell claimed victory over fourth-seed Karan Singh, setting the stage for a riveting semifinal matchup against Russian Bogdan Bobrov, who defeated Aryan Shah.

Additionally, Chappell excelled in doubles, partnering with Nitin Kumar Sinha to defeat the Indian pair of Rishab Agarwal and Kabir Hans. The duo will face Egor Agafonov and Bobrov in an eagerly awaited final showdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)