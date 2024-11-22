Left Menu

Dev Javia Advances to ITF Kalaburagi Open Semifinals Amidst Dramatic Matches

Indian tennis player Dev Javia progresses to the ITF Kalaburagi Open semifinals after opponent Sidharth Rawat retires due to medical issues. Javia will face Uzbekistan's Khumoyun Sultanov next. Meanwhile, American Nick Chappell reaches both singles and doubles finals, ensuring thrilling upcoming matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kalaburagi | Updated: 22-11-2024 19:29 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 19:29 IST
In a gripping turn of events, Indian tennis sensation Dev Javia has secured a spot in the ITF Kalaburagi Open semifinals. The seventh seed advanced after his quarterfinal opponent, Sidharth Rawat, retired early due to dizziness, with Javia leading 1-0.

Anticipation builds as Javia prepares to clash with top-seeded Khumoyun Sultanov from Uzbekistan, who dominated Russia's Maxim Zhukov with a 6-2, 6-3 victory. Meanwhile, American Nick Chappell claimed victory over fourth-seed Karan Singh, setting the stage for a riveting semifinal matchup against Russian Bogdan Bobrov, who defeated Aryan Shah.

Additionally, Chappell excelled in doubles, partnering with Nitin Kumar Sinha to defeat the Indian pair of Rishab Agarwal and Kabir Hans. The duo will face Egor Agafonov and Bobrov in an eagerly awaited final showdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)

