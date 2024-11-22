Italy Prepares for Showdown with the All Blacks

Italy's rugby team is gearing up for a formidable challenge in their last Autumn Series match against the All Blacks this weekend, according to team captain Juan Ignacio Brex. Despite perceptions of New Zealand as a team in transition, their recent victories over Ireland and England have bolstered the squad's confidence.

Brex dismisses notions of the All Blacks seeking a new identity, reflecting on Italy's own experiences. Their most recent defeat to New Zealand, a 96-17 loss at the World Cup, serves as a reminder of the All Blacks' longstanding dominance in rugby culture.

As Brex steps into the captaincy following Michele Lamaro's injury, he acknowledges the challenge and importance of maintaining high standards against a technically strong New Zealand team. The match, historic in its venue at Juventus Stadium, promises both excitement and intense competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)