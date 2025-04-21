Saudi Arabia Eyes Rugby World Cup Amidst Sports Expansion
Saudi Arabia, host of the 2034 soccer World Cup, is considering a bid for the 2035 Rugby World Cup, despite limited rugby presence. Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal expressed interest in developing rugby. A joint bid with Qatar and UAE is a possibility. Saudi Arabia aims to expand its sports portfolio.
Saudi Arabia, set to host the 2034 soccer World Cup, is eyeing a bid for the 2035 Rugby World Cup despite its minimal engagement with rugby. Sports Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal indicated an interest in the sport's development during a recent interaction with reporters in Jeddah.
Al-Faisal acknowledged the country's current lack of rugby infrastructure but envisions potential growth by 2035. Discussions have also surfaced about a joint bid with neighboring Gulf countries Qatar and UAE, as noted by Asia Rugby President Qais Al Dhalai.
Saudi Arabia has heavily invested in sports, facing critique of 'sportswashing'. The kingdom is committed to promoting diverse sports, evident from its 97 federations. Efforts to bolster boxing, golf, and cricket reflect this drive. While criticisms persist, Saudi officials emphasize promoting inclusivity and recreation for populations including foreign workers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Diplomatic Push for Peace in Gaza: UAE and Israel in Talks
Dubai Crown Prince's Strategic Visit to Enhance UAE-India Ties
Netanyahu's Legal Battle: Qatargate Scandal & Anti-Government Protests
Jorge Martin Aims for Remarkable Return at Qatar Grand Prix
India and UAE Strengthen Defence Ties: A New Era of Collaboration