Saudi Arabia Eyes Rugby World Cup Amidst Sports Expansion

Saudi Arabia, set to host the 2034 soccer World Cup, is eyeing a bid for the 2035 Rugby World Cup despite its minimal engagement with rugby. Sports Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal indicated an interest in the sport's development during a recent interaction with reporters in Jeddah.

Al-Faisal acknowledged the country's current lack of rugby infrastructure but envisions potential growth by 2035. Discussions have also surfaced about a joint bid with neighboring Gulf countries Qatar and UAE, as noted by Asia Rugby President Qais Al Dhalai.

Saudi Arabia has heavily invested in sports, facing critique of 'sportswashing'. The kingdom is committed to promoting diverse sports, evident from its 97 federations. Efforts to bolster boxing, golf, and cricket reflect this drive. While criticisms persist, Saudi officials emphasize promoting inclusivity and recreation for populations including foreign workers.

