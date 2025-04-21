Left Menu

Saudi Arabia Eyes Rugby World Cup Amidst Sports Expansion

Saudi Arabia, host of the 2034 soccer World Cup, is considering a bid for the 2035 Rugby World Cup, despite limited rugby presence. Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal expressed interest in developing rugby. A joint bid with Qatar and UAE is a possibility. Saudi Arabia aims to expand its sports portfolio.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-04-2025 14:04 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 13:15 IST
Saudi Arabia Eyes Rugby World Cup Amidst Sports Expansion
Scotland Rugby Team Image Credit:

Saudi Arabia, set to host the 2034 soccer World Cup, is eyeing a bid for the 2035 Rugby World Cup despite its minimal engagement with rugby. Sports Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal indicated an interest in the sport's development during a recent interaction with reporters in Jeddah.

Al-Faisal acknowledged the country's current lack of rugby infrastructure but envisions potential growth by 2035. Discussions have also surfaced about a joint bid with neighboring Gulf countries Qatar and UAE, as noted by Asia Rugby President Qais Al Dhalai.

Saudi Arabia has heavily invested in sports, facing critique of 'sportswashing'. The kingdom is committed to promoting diverse sports, evident from its 97 federations. Efforts to bolster boxing, golf, and cricket reflect this drive. While criticisms persist, Saudi officials emphasize promoting inclusivity and recreation for populations including foreign workers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025