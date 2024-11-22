Left Menu

Wallabies Aim for Grand Slam Finish Despite Frozen Training Pitches

Australia prepares for their Autumn international against Scotland with limited training due to frozen pitches. Despite a challenging season, wins against England and Wales boost confidence. Coach Joe Schmidt announces changes, including Harry Potter's debut, focusing on internal competitiveness and key strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 22:32 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 22:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Australia's rugby team, the Wallabies, faces Scotland in their Autumn international match this Sunday, having experienced limited training due to frozen pitches in Edinburgh.

Coach Joe Schmidt expressed appreciation for Scottish Rugby's assistance in allowing a session at Murrayfield, vital for preparing the team as they pursue a Grand Slam finish to the year.

Schmidt is implementing six changes to punctuate the team's competitive edge, highlighting Harry Potter's arrival as a debutant.

(With inputs from agencies.)

