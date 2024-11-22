Wallabies Aim for Grand Slam Finish Despite Frozen Training Pitches

Australia's rugby team, the Wallabies, faces Scotland in their Autumn international match this Sunday, having experienced limited training due to frozen pitches in Edinburgh.

Coach Joe Schmidt expressed appreciation for Scottish Rugby's assistance in allowing a session at Murrayfield, vital for preparing the team as they pursue a Grand Slam finish to the year.

Schmidt is implementing six changes to punctuate the team's competitive edge, highlighting Harry Potter's arrival as a debutant.

