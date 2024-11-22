Giants Cut Daniel Jones Amid Struggles

The New York Giants have parted ways with quarterback Daniel Jones, as announced by the NFL team on Friday. This decision follows the team's fifth consecutive loss, which has left them with a 2-8 record this season.

Earlier this month, Jones was benched in favor of backup quarterback Tommy DeVito. The decision came after the Giants' 20-17 overtime loss to the Carolina Panthers in Munich. Jones, who visited team owner John Mara, requested his release which was mutually agreed upon for the team's and his benefit.

While acknowledging the disappointing outcome, Mara expressed his high regard and appreciation for Jones despite his struggles, including his 2,070 passing yards, seven interceptions, and eight touchdowns this season. Jones had speculated about his future, expressing his wish to have delivered better performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)