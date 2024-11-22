Giants Cut Daniel Jones Amid Struggles
The New York Giants have released quarterback Daniel Jones following a series of poor performances, contributing to their 2-8 record. After being benched for backup Tommy DeVito, Jones requested his release. Giants owner John Mara expressed disappointment while acknowledging Jones's contributions and speculating about his future.
The New York Giants have parted ways with quarterback Daniel Jones, as announced by the NFL team on Friday. This decision follows the team's fifth consecutive loss, which has left them with a 2-8 record this season.
Earlier this month, Jones was benched in favor of backup quarterback Tommy DeVito. The decision came after the Giants' 20-17 overtime loss to the Carolina Panthers in Munich. Jones, who visited team owner John Mara, requested his release which was mutually agreed upon for the team's and his benefit.
While acknowledging the disappointing outcome, Mara expressed his high regard and appreciation for Jones despite his struggles, including his 2,070 passing yards, seven interceptions, and eight touchdowns this season. Jones had speculated about his future, expressing his wish to have delivered better performance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- New York Giants
- Daniel Jones
- NFL
- quarterback
- release
- John Mara
- Tommy DeVito
- football
- record
- season
ALSO READ
Bong Joon Ho's 'Mickey 17' Set for April 2025 Release
Bong Joon-ho's 'Mickey 17' Set For 2025 Release
CPI(M) Leader Released on Bail Amid Controversy
Govt to release GDP numbers at 4 pm instead of 5.30 pm for wider reach
BJP ally AJSU Party releases manifesto for Jharkhand polls, promises Rs 1.21 lakh annually to poor families.