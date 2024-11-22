Left Menu

Giants Cut Daniel Jones Amid Struggles

The New York Giants have released quarterback Daniel Jones following a series of poor performances, contributing to their 2-8 record. After being benched for backup Tommy DeVito, Jones requested his release. Giants owner John Mara expressed disappointment while acknowledging Jones's contributions and speculating about his future.

Updated: 22-11-2024 22:48 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 22:48 IST
Giants Cut Daniel Jones Amid Struggles

The New York Giants have parted ways with quarterback Daniel Jones, as announced by the NFL team on Friday. This decision follows the team's fifth consecutive loss, which has left them with a 2-8 record this season.

Earlier this month, Jones was benched in favor of backup quarterback Tommy DeVito. The decision came after the Giants' 20-17 overtime loss to the Carolina Panthers in Munich. Jones, who visited team owner John Mara, requested his release which was mutually agreed upon for the team's and his benefit.

While acknowledging the disappointing outcome, Mara expressed his high regard and appreciation for Jones despite his struggles, including his 2,070 passing yards, seven interceptions, and eight touchdowns this season. Jones had speculated about his future, expressing his wish to have delivered better performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

