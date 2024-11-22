Left Menu

India's Badminton Pair Secures Semi-Final Spot at China Masters

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty advanced to the China Masters semi-finals with a victory over Denmark's Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen. Despite Indian singles player Lakshya Sen's exit, the doubles pair aims to face either Japan's or Korea's representatives next.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 23:08 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 23:08 IST
India's Badminton Pair Secures Semi-Final Spot at China Masters
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty. (Photo- BAI Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

India's premier men's doubles pair, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, progressed to the semi-finals of the China Masters 2024 in Shenzhen with a straight-set victory. The duo emerged victorious over Denmark's Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen, with scores of 21-16, 21-19, according to Olympics.com.

Starting strong, the Indian duo dominated the initial game with a 21-16 win. Although the Danish pair attempted a comeback in the second game, Satwik and Chirag clinched the match 21-19. The semi-finals will see them face either the Japanese pair of Takuro Hoki-Yugo Kobayashi or South Korea's Jin Yong-Seo Seung Jae.

In the pre-quarterfinals, Satwik-Chirag defeated Denmark's Rasmus Kjaer and Frederik Sogaard. Meanwhile, Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen exited the tournament following his loss to Anders Antonsen. Other Indian players, including mixed doubles duo B Sumeeth Reddy-N Sikki Reddy, faced defeats against higher-ranked opponents, concluding their tournament run prematurely.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024