India's Badminton Pair Secures Semi-Final Spot at China Masters

India's premier men's doubles pair, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, progressed to the semi-finals of the China Masters 2024 in Shenzhen with a straight-set victory. The duo emerged victorious over Denmark's Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen, with scores of 21-16, 21-19, according to Olympics.com.

Starting strong, the Indian duo dominated the initial game with a 21-16 win. Although the Danish pair attempted a comeback in the second game, Satwik and Chirag clinched the match 21-19. The semi-finals will see them face either the Japanese pair of Takuro Hoki-Yugo Kobayashi or South Korea's Jin Yong-Seo Seung Jae.

In the pre-quarterfinals, Satwik-Chirag defeated Denmark's Rasmus Kjaer and Frederik Sogaard. Meanwhile, Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen exited the tournament following his loss to Anders Antonsen. Other Indian players, including mixed doubles duo B Sumeeth Reddy-N Sikki Reddy, faced defeats against higher-ranked opponents, concluding their tournament run prematurely.

