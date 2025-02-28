Australia Advances to Champions Trophy Semi-Finals Amidst Rain Drama

Australia secured a spot in the Champions Trophy semi-finals despite rain interrupting their final Group B match against Afghanistan at Pakistan's Gaddafi Stadium.

Set a target of 274, Australia was rallying at 109-1 in the 13th over when heavy rain forced officials to abandon the match, benefiting the Australians who now hold four points, including two from previous abandoned games.

Australia captain Steve Smith expressed satisfaction with the result, which sees them advance ahead of South Africa's potential qualification. Despite the setback, Afghanistan still holds a slim chance pending England's performance against South Africa.

