Australia Advances to Champions Trophy Semi-Finals Amidst Rain Drama
Australia reached the Champions Trophy semi-finals after their match against Afghanistan was abandoned due to rain. Chasing 274, Australia reached 109-1 when play was halted. They progress with four points. Afghanistan remains mathematically in the race. South Africa is likely to join Australia, India, and New Zealand in the semis.
Australia secured a spot in the Champions Trophy semi-finals despite rain interrupting their final Group B match against Afghanistan at Pakistan's Gaddafi Stadium.
Set a target of 274, Australia was rallying at 109-1 in the 13th over when heavy rain forced officials to abandon the match, benefiting the Australians who now hold four points, including two from previous abandoned games.
Australia captain Steve Smith expressed satisfaction with the result, which sees them advance ahead of South Africa's potential qualification. Despite the setback, Afghanistan still holds a slim chance pending England's performance against South Africa.
