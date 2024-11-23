Harry Kane: Bundesliga's Record Scorer
Harry Kane becomes the fastest player to reach 50 goals in the Bundesliga, scoring a hat trick in his 43rd match for Bayern Munich against Augsburg. The victory extends Bayern's lead in the league and highlights Kane's prolific goal-scoring after joining from Tottenham.
Harry Kane has made Bundesliga history, becoming the quickest player to score 50 goals in the league.
Bayern Munich's forward achieved this milestone with a hat trick in the team's 3-0 victory over Augsburg, further solidifying Bayern's commanding eight-point lead in the league standings.
With this win, Kane's impressive record continues, having also scored in other competitions including the Champions League and German Cup.
