Harry Kane: Bundesliga's Record Scorer

Harry Kane becomes the fastest player to reach 50 goals in the Bundesliga, scoring a hat trick in his 43rd match for Bayern Munich against Augsburg. The victory extends Bayern's lead in the league and highlights Kane's prolific goal-scoring after joining from Tottenham.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Munich | Updated: 23-11-2024 07:16 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 07:16 IST
  • Country:
  • Germany

Harry Kane has made Bundesliga history, becoming the quickest player to score 50 goals in the league.

Bayern Munich's forward achieved this milestone with a hat trick in the team's 3-0 victory over Augsburg, further solidifying Bayern's commanding eight-point lead in the league standings.

With this win, Kane's impressive record continues, having also scored in other competitions including the Champions League and German Cup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

