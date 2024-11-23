Left Menu

Mariners Bounce Back: Jackson's Tactical Mastery Shines

Central Coast Mariners secured their first victory of the A-League season against Newcastle Jets. Despite a slow start with three draws and a loss, the team displayed resilience and tactical adaptability. Coach Mark Jackson praised his players' determination and hard work in overcoming early challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 09:32 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 09:32 IST
Mariners Bounce Back: Jackson's Tactical Mastery Shines

Central Coast Mariners finally marked their first win of the A-League season by defeating the Newcastle Jets, putting to rest early concerns over their form. The reigning champions had struggled initially, drawing three and losing one of their first four matches.

Coach Mark Jackson attributed the turnaround to the hard work and adaptability of his players, who showed resolve by implementing a new tactical approach. Jackson expressed his delight over the perseverance and fight demonstrated by the team, particularly in overcoming a goal deficit.

The victory was sealed through a late own goal by Jets defender Aleksandar Susnjar, granting Mariners a much-needed morale boost. Despite the slow start, Jackson remained confident, commending his young squad for their grit and commitment to improving each day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024