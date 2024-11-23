Mariners Bounce Back: Jackson's Tactical Mastery Shines

Central Coast Mariners finally marked their first win of the A-League season by defeating the Newcastle Jets, putting to rest early concerns over their form. The reigning champions had struggled initially, drawing three and losing one of their first four matches.

Coach Mark Jackson attributed the turnaround to the hard work and adaptability of his players, who showed resolve by implementing a new tactical approach. Jackson expressed his delight over the perseverance and fight demonstrated by the team, particularly in overcoming a goal deficit.

The victory was sealed through a late own goal by Jets defender Aleksandar Susnjar, granting Mariners a much-needed morale boost. Despite the slow start, Jackson remained confident, commending his young squad for their grit and commitment to improving each day.

