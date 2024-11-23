Mariners Bounce Back: Jackson's Tactical Mastery Shines
Central Coast Mariners secured their first victory of the A-League season against Newcastle Jets. Despite a slow start with three draws and a loss, the team displayed resilience and tactical adaptability. Coach Mark Jackson praised his players' determination and hard work in overcoming early challenges.
Central Coast Mariners finally marked their first win of the A-League season by defeating the Newcastle Jets, putting to rest early concerns over their form. The reigning champions had struggled initially, drawing three and losing one of their first four matches.
Coach Mark Jackson attributed the turnaround to the hard work and adaptability of his players, who showed resolve by implementing a new tactical approach. Jackson expressed his delight over the perseverance and fight demonstrated by the team, particularly in overcoming a goal deficit.
The victory was sealed through a late own goal by Jets defender Aleksandar Susnjar, granting Mariners a much-needed morale boost. Despite the slow start, Jackson remained confident, commending his young squad for their grit and commitment to improving each day.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Pakistan Aims to Square Series as Australia Eyes Victory in Adelaide ODI
Tajikistan’s Green Transition: World Bank’s Report Highlights Pathways for Economic Renewal and Resilience Against Climate Risks
Haris Rauf's Stellar Performance Leads Pakistan to Victory
AfDB’s Adaptation Benefits Mechanism Wins Grand Prix for Pioneering Urban Climate Resilience Finance
Asia's Resilience: Navigating Trump Era Trade Tensions