India Dominates Day 2: Australia Stumbles in First Test

India took control on Day 2 of the first Test against Australia with a commanding performance. Led by Jasprit Bumrah's remarkable five-wicket haul, India restricted Australia to 104 runs in their first innings, despite a rough start with their own score of 150. India's bowlers shined on the pitch.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Perth | Updated: 23-11-2024 10:20 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 10:18 IST
national cricket stadium Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Australia

India took command on Day 2 of the first Test against Australia on Saturday. The scoreboard highlighted India's strong performance, as they bowled out Australia for a meager 104 runs despite scoring only 150 in their own first innings.

Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah was the star of the day, achieving a five-wicket haul. His spell dismantled Australia's batting line-up, removing key players like Usman Khawaja and Steven Smith. Bumrah's brilliant bowling, supported by strong efforts from Mohammed Siraj and Harshit Rana, led to a historic performance at the ground.

Rana and Siraj also contributed significantly, capturing critical wickets. Australia struggled to form partnerships, crumbling against the Indian bowling attack. The fall of wickets painted a challenging picture for Australia, as they lost batsmen rapidly to finish 46 runs behind by the end of the day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

