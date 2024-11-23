India Dominates Day 2: Australia Stumbles in First Test
India took control on Day 2 of the first Test against Australia with a commanding performance. Led by Jasprit Bumrah's remarkable five-wicket haul, India restricted Australia to 104 runs in their first innings, despite a rough start with their own score of 150. India's bowlers shined on the pitch.
- Country:
- Australia
India took command on Day 2 of the first Test against Australia on Saturday. The scoreboard highlighted India's strong performance, as they bowled out Australia for a meager 104 runs despite scoring only 150 in their own first innings.
Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah was the star of the day, achieving a five-wicket haul. His spell dismantled Australia's batting line-up, removing key players like Usman Khawaja and Steven Smith. Bumrah's brilliant bowling, supported by strong efforts from Mohammed Siraj and Harshit Rana, led to a historic performance at the ground.
Rana and Siraj also contributed significantly, capturing critical wickets. Australia struggled to form partnerships, crumbling against the Indian bowling attack. The fall of wickets painted a challenging picture for Australia, as they lost batsmen rapidly to finish 46 runs behind by the end of the day.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ricky Ponting Backs Jasprit Bumrah for Captaincy Under Pressure
Jasprit Bumrah will lead India in Perth Test if Rohit Sharma is not available: Gambhir.
Spencer Johnson's Stunning Five-Wicket Haul Seals Series for Australia
Spencer Johnson Shines with Five-Wicket Haul as Australia Seals T20 Series
Usman Khawaja Highlights India's Pace Arsenal Beyond Jasprit Bumrah