India Dominates Day 2: Australia Stumbles in First Test

India took command on Day 2 of the first Test against Australia on Saturday. The scoreboard highlighted India's strong performance, as they bowled out Australia for a meager 104 runs despite scoring only 150 in their own first innings.

Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah was the star of the day, achieving a five-wicket haul. His spell dismantled Australia's batting line-up, removing key players like Usman Khawaja and Steven Smith. Bumrah's brilliant bowling, supported by strong efforts from Mohammed Siraj and Harshit Rana, led to a historic performance at the ground.

Rana and Siraj also contributed significantly, capturing critical wickets. Australia struggled to form partnerships, crumbling against the Indian bowling attack. The fall of wickets painted a challenging picture for Australia, as they lost batsmen rapidly to finish 46 runs behind by the end of the day.

