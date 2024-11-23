Record-Breaking Feats: Tilak Varma and Shreyas Shine in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy
Tilak Varma made history by scoring three consecutive centuries in T20s, including a record-breaking 151 against Meghalaya. Shreyas Iyer impressed with a speedy 130 for Mumbai, showcasing their talents before the IPL mega auction. Hyderabad and Mumbai both secured wins in their respective matches.
Tilak Varma set a historic milestone by becoming the first batter to score three consecutive hundreds in T20 matches. His latest feat, a sensational 151 against Meghalaya in Rajkot, powered Hyderabad to a formidable total of 248 for four in their Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy opener.
Varma's record-breaking innings, studded with 14 fours and 10 sixes, made him the first Indian male cricketer to achieve a 150-plus score in the T20 format. Meanwhile, Tanmay Agarwal bolstered Hyderabad's batting line-up with a brisk 55 off 23 balls.
Shreyas Iyer offered a powerful reminder of his prowess, hitting an unbeaten 130 to lead Mumbai to victory over Goa. Released by the Kolkata Knight Riders, Iyer's performance was a timely showcase of his abilities ahead of the IPL mega auction.
(With inputs from agencies.)
