Left Menu

Record-Breaking Feats: Tilak Varma and Shreyas Shine in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Tilak Varma made history by scoring three consecutive centuries in T20s, including a record-breaking 151 against Meghalaya. Shreyas Iyer impressed with a speedy 130 for Mumbai, showcasing their talents before the IPL mega auction. Hyderabad and Mumbai both secured wins in their respective matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-11-2024 15:42 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 15:42 IST
Record-Breaking Feats: Tilak Varma and Shreyas Shine in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy
  • Country:
  • India

Tilak Varma set a historic milestone by becoming the first batter to score three consecutive hundreds in T20 matches. His latest feat, a sensational 151 against Meghalaya in Rajkot, powered Hyderabad to a formidable total of 248 for four in their Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy opener.

Varma's record-breaking innings, studded with 14 fours and 10 sixes, made him the first Indian male cricketer to achieve a 150-plus score in the T20 format. Meanwhile, Tanmay Agarwal bolstered Hyderabad's batting line-up with a brisk 55 off 23 balls.

Shreyas Iyer offered a powerful reminder of his prowess, hitting an unbeaten 130 to lead Mumbai to victory over Goa. Released by the Kolkata Knight Riders, Iyer's performance was a timely showcase of his abilities ahead of the IPL mega auction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024