Record-Breaking Feats: Tilak Varma and Shreyas Shine in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Tilak Varma set a historic milestone by becoming the first batter to score three consecutive hundreds in T20 matches. His latest feat, a sensational 151 against Meghalaya in Rajkot, powered Hyderabad to a formidable total of 248 for four in their Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy opener.

Varma's record-breaking innings, studded with 14 fours and 10 sixes, made him the first Indian male cricketer to achieve a 150-plus score in the T20 format. Meanwhile, Tanmay Agarwal bolstered Hyderabad's batting line-up with a brisk 55 off 23 balls.

Shreyas Iyer offered a powerful reminder of his prowess, hitting an unbeaten 130 to lead Mumbai to victory over Goa. Released by the Kolkata Knight Riders, Iyer's performance was a timely showcase of his abilities ahead of the IPL mega auction.

(With inputs from agencies.)