Mumbai Cricket Mourns: Padmakar Shivalkar's Unfulfilled Legacy

Legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar paid an emotional tribute to Mumbai's domestic cricket icon, Padmakar Shivalkar, who passed away at 84. Shivalkar, known as one of India's finest left-arm spinners, was praised by Gavaskar for his talents that sadly never earned him an Indian national team cap.

Gavaskar expressed his sorrow over Shivalkar's passing, reflecting on his significant contributions to Mumbai cricket alongside the late Milind Rege. Gavaskar lamented his inability to secure Shivalkar a place in the Test team, a regret from his time as captain of the national side.

Shivalkar's illustrious career included 124 First-Class matches with 589 wickets, 361 of those during the Ranji Trophy, showcasing his skill and endurance. His ability to topple top batters with his smooth delivery and economic action was legendary, Gavaskar noted, mourning the loss of such a unique cricketer.

