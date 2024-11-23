Left Menu

Australia Dominates Opening Day in Dubai SailGP

Australia took the lead in the SailGP 2025 campaign opener in Dubai, showcasing tactical skill and winning the third fleet race convincingly. New Zealand held second place, despite crew changes, while Emirates GBR, Canada, and the USA tied for third. Sunday's races will conclude the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 23-11-2024 19:19 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 19:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
On Saturday, the Australian team began their 2025 SailGP campaign with a commanding performance in Dubai, securing the top spot after the first day of races. With a new livery and the addition of wing trimmer Chris Draper, Australia impressed with strategic execution, capturing a decisive victory in the third fleet race despite challenging lighter wind conditions.

Led by Peter Burling, New Zealand navigated crew changes after Andy Maloney joined Mubadala Brazil, but still managed to place second overall. Emirates GBR, under the leadership of Dylan Fletcher, ended the day tied in third with Canada and the United States. The sailors faced fluctuating 10-15 km/h winds, which made precise starts critical to maintaining early race advantages.

The United States, guided by Taylor Canfield, capitalized on a strong start in the first race. Meanwhile, a tense battle between Canada and Mubadala Brazil in race two saw Canada claiming second place. Germany celebrated a significant fleet race win. Australia's dominance was clear in the third race, as they executed a perfectly timed start, maintaining their lead against pressure from Britain and Canada.

In a dramatic finish, Mubadala Brazil surged past four competitors to take sixth place in the final moments. Going into Sunday's competition, Australia leads the standings with 24 points, trailed by New Zealand with 23, while Britain, Canada, and the United States are all tied in third at 18 points.

(With inputs from agencies.)

