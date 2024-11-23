Left Menu

Jaiswal's Secret: Innovative Training Techniques Behind His Success

Yashasvi Jaiswal's success against Australia in the Test series can be attributed to innovative training techniques. His pre-tour regimen included facing short-pitched balls on a concrete slab to simulate Australian conditions. This method, developed with Zubin Bharucha, highlights a modern approach to cricket practice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2024 20:10 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 20:10 IST
Jaiswal's Secret: Innovative Training Techniques Behind His Success
Yashasvi Jaiswal
  • Country:
  • India

In preparation for the challenging Australian pitches, India's rising cricket star, Yashasvi Jaiswal, implemented unique training methods. His intense pre-tour practice sessions at Thane Stadium involved facing short-pitched deliveries using innovative techniques that paid off handsomely during the Test series against Australia.

Jaiswal's coach, Zubin Bharucha, revealed the strategy behind the young batsman's success. The sessions included facing 200 overs of throw-downs on a concrete slab, simulating the steep bounce encountered on Australian turf. This rigorous regimen was complemented by using specialized balls, aimed at sharpening Jaiswal's reflexes and techniques.

The evolution of Indian cricket training methodologies is evident in Jaiswal's preparations. Such inventive practices, including the use of inclined concrete to mimic bounce, reflect a modern approach that prioritizes adaptability and precision, essential for international success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024