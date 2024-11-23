Left Menu

Rival Turned Coach: Andy Murray Joins Djokovic's Team for Australian Open

Retired tennis legend Andy Murray will join Novak Djokovic's coaching team for the Australian Open. Their rivalry spanned 36 matches. Having retired after the Olympics, Murray is excited to coach Djokovic, who aims to reclaim his top spot in the rankings and secure another Australian Open title.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 22:09 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 22:09 IST
Rival Turned Coach: Andy Murray Joins Djokovic's Team for Australian Open
Andy Murray

In a surprising twist in the world of tennis, retired great Andy Murray is set to join Novak Djokovic's coaching team. Djokovic announced on Saturday that his former rival would be coaching him during the upcoming Australian Open.

Murray, a three-times Grand Slam winner and two-time Olympic gold medallist, had retired following the recent Olympics where Djokovic clinched the gold. The two have been rivals since childhood, battling 36 times on the ATP Tour, with Djokovic securing 25 victories.

As Djokovic eyes his 11th Australian Open title, Murray steps up, marking a new chapter in their storied history. Feeling enthused by the new role, Murray is eager to help Djokovic regain his top form after a winless major season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024