Rival Turned Coach: Andy Murray Joins Djokovic's Team for Australian Open

In a surprising twist in the world of tennis, retired great Andy Murray is set to join Novak Djokovic's coaching team. Djokovic announced on Saturday that his former rival would be coaching him during the upcoming Australian Open.

Murray, a three-times Grand Slam winner and two-time Olympic gold medallist, had retired following the recent Olympics where Djokovic clinched the gold. The two have been rivals since childhood, battling 36 times on the ATP Tour, with Djokovic securing 25 victories.

As Djokovic eyes his 11th Australian Open title, Murray steps up, marking a new chapter in their storied history. Feeling enthused by the new role, Murray is eager to help Djokovic regain his top form after a winless major season.

