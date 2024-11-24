Left Menu

Springboks Dominate Wales with Seven-Tries: A Rugby Masterclass

South Africa secured a 45-12 victory over Wales, marking a 12th consecutive loss for the hosts. The world champions displayed impressive dominance despite some inaccuracies. Wales must reassess before the Six Nations after struggling defensively against the Springboks' relentless attack in Cardiff.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-11-2024 01:31 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 01:31 IST
South Africa's rugby team showcased their prowess with a commanding 45-12 victory against Wales during their Autumn international meeting in Cardiff. The Springboks' seven-try triumph piled pressure on Welsh coach Warren Gatland as his team succumbed to their 12th uninterrupted defeat.

The world champions capitalized on Wales' defensive lapses, with players Franco Mostert, Eben Etzebeth, and others scoring excellent tries. Despite limited accuracy, South Africa's superior capabilities were evident, both in scrums and line-breaks, setting the tone for the match.

Wales struggled throughout the game, under pressure with over 200 tackles and missed opportunities. They face a challenge ahead of the Six Nations championship, needing to regroup and refine their strategies against dominant teams like South Africa.

