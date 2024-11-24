Left Menu

Australia's Rugby Line-Up Shake-Up Ahead of Scotland Clash

Australia has made a late change to their rugby lineup for the match against Scotland. Lukhan Salakaia-Loto replaces the ill Jeremy Williams, with Nick Frost moving to the bench. Matt Faessler is also out due to injury, replaced by Brandon Paenga-Amosa. The game starts at 1340 GMT.

Australia has been compelled to make a last-minute alteration to their rugby team for the Autumn international match against Scotland at Murrayfield this Sunday.

Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, who was born in New Zealand, will replace the ill Jeremy Williams, earning his 39th cap as part of the starting XV.

Additionally, Matt Faessler has been withdrawn due to a calf injury, with Brandon Paenga-Amosa stepping in. The match commences at 1340 GMT.

